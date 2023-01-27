Future of Hockey Wilderness: Fundraising effort

Look, we wouldn’t do this if we didn’t have to.

In case you were unaware, last Friday, January 20, our parent company Vox Media informed us that Hockey Wilderness (and 26 other hockey sites) will not be receiving any more funding from them after February 28. After that date the money that keeps this place running will be gone.

But we want to keep going even with this unfortunate news. And in order to do that, we are humbly asking for the support of you all, the incredible community that reads our silly blogs and contributes to thoughtful discussion centered around the Minnesota Wild.

So, we have started a fundraiser on GoFundMe in the hopes that we can keep Hockey Wilderness alive and thriving. If you can contribute, that would be amazing. If you can’t, I would love for you to share this with as many Wild fans as you can. It’s going to be hard to figure out how to do all of this going forward but I know that we can do this if we do it together.

We are planning to use these funds to support our writers, editors, and all the people that make this a wonderful place, through the rest of the 2022-23 season, at the very least. We will also be using it to potentially set up a more secure future for this website, but as we have come to learn over the last week, SB Nation has not been exactly forward-thinking and prepared for what could be next. We might need to pay them to keep this domain, and then comes the costs of hosting the website on our own. All that fun stuff.

I speak for everyone at Hockey Wilderness when I tell you that we appreciate each and every one of you. And we love this place, and hope you do too. Thank you for any help you can provide.