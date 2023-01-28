Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Sabres (8:00 p.m.)

It’s the Minnesota Wild playing against the Buffalo Sabres on Hockey Day Minnesota!
Wild vs Sabres
When: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, MSG-B
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves, Mason Shaw
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Sabres lineup
Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Casey Mittelstadt — Tyson Jost — Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons — Peyton Krebs — Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Ilya Lyubushkin
Ukko-Pekka Lukkonnen
Craig Anderson
