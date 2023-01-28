 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Sabres (8:00 p.m.)

Hockey Day Minnesota!

By Thomas P. Williams
Buffalo Sabres v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s the Minnesota Wild playing against the Buffalo Sabres on Hockey Day Minnesota!

Wild vs Sabres

When: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, MSG-B
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves, Mason Shaw

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Sabres lineup

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Casey Mittelstadt — Tyson Jost — Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons — Peyton Krebs — Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Ilya Lyubushkin

Ukko-Pekka Lukkonnen
Craig Anderson

