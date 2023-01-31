Wilderness Walk: Trades have begun

Well, we’re just over a month away from the NHL trade deadline and we saw the first real big move of the season last night.

The Vancouver Canucks sent pending free agent center Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for a 2023 first-round pick (top-12 protected), prospect Aatu Raty, and Anthony Beauvillier. It seems like the league is done with the little minor tinkering moves that we have seen sprinkled through the calendar since October; now, there are players available that make teams significantly better out there that need to be traded for big hauls.

This is fun!

That’s Wild

The Minnesota Wild are technically on a two-game win streak, but these two wins don’t really look that great after coming out of a losing streak. It is four points and put them back in the playoffs, but they didn’t really make us feel any better. [10K Rinks]

Oops. Marcus Foligno broke Philadelphia Flyers’ Zack MacEwen’s jaw in a fight last week. [BMTS]

