Wilderness Walk: Marco Rossi staying put in AHL

When Marco Rossi was sent down to the AHL by the Minnesota Wild earlier this season, we all expected that it would be coming, but there was still some variable in when he would eventually return. As it stands right now, Rossi will be staying put in Iowa.

Despite scoring 13 points in 13 games since his demotion, Rossi’s place in the AHL is more for development and making sure he is completely ready to take on a role on the Wild. When the NHL team needs players, they’re bringing up players with lower ceilings like Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman, who might feel more comfortable moving between leagues without big expectation. If the team recalled Rossi just for an injury-caused replacement and was sent down a week later, it would be much more dramatic.

That’s Wild

The Athletic’s Joe Smith wrote more at length about Marco Rossi staying in Iowa and spoke with head coach Tim Army about it. [The Athletic]

With the Wild’s lineup being a little more cemented, how does Brandon Duhaime’s pending return affect it? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...