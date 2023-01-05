 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: All-Star voting gets revamp

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: FEB 05 All-Star Game

  • The NHL is going to be borrowing a little bit from the NBA for their All-Star Game selections this year, as fans will get to vote on Twitter with a tweeting out a post with #NHLAllStarVote, as well as retweets, replies, and quote tweets. Also, instead of voting being restricted to just one player per division, it will be 12 players. [ESPN]
  • America had to go die on the ice against the stupid northern neighbors, as they lost by a score of 6-2 against Canada in the semifinals of the World Junior Championship. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Every NHL GM is so risk adverse that they elected to not claim a top-six winger making $5.25 million per season for completely free. Detroit Red Wings winger Jakub Vrana has cleared waivers and has been assigned to the AHL. [Winging It In Motown]

