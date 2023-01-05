Wilderness Walk: All-Star voting gets revamp

That’s Wild
- It’s about halfway through the Minnesota Wild season so fans are asking the question: Are they for real? [10K Rinks]
- A bunch of Wild prospects were still involved during the quarterfinals of the World Juniors, so let’s look at what they got up to. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- The NHL is going to be borrowing a little bit from the NBA for their All-Star Game selections this year, as fans will get to vote on Twitter with a tweeting out a post with #NHLAllStarVote, as well as retweets, replies, and quote tweets. Also, instead of voting being restricted to just one player per division, it will be 12 players. [ESPN]
- America had to go die on the ice against the stupid northern neighbors, as they lost by a score of 6-2 against Canada in the semifinals of the World Junior Championship. [Yahoo Sports]
- Every NHL GM is so risk adverse that they elected to not claim a top-six winger making $5.25 million per season for completely free. Detroit Red Wings winger Jakub Vrana has cleared waivers and has been assigned to the AHL. [Winging It In Motown]
Loading comments...