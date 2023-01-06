Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov named an All-Star

That’s Wild
- Kirill Kaprizov has been named the Minnesota Wild’s representative in the first round of names for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend. And of course, he certainly deserves it since he’s leading the team in scoring with 47 points and leading the team in goals with 22.
Here are the Western stars heading down to South Florida for the #NHLAllStar Weekend! ⭐️— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2023
Head over to https://t.co/JOMxUnei2G at 9p ET to cast your vote and help select the remaining players in the #NHLAllStarVote!
- And speaking of Kaprizov, on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning he showed off his skills like the little freakish hockey player he is. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
