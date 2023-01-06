 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov named an All-Star

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Ottawa Senators v Minnesota Wild Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Kirill Kaprizov has been named the Minnesota Wild’s representative in the first round of names for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend. And of course, he certainly deserves it since he’s leading the team in scoring with 47 points and leading the team in goals with 22.

Off the trail...

  • The Washington Capitals have missed Nicklas Backstrom, but here’s a look at how he’s accelerating his return for the team. [ESPN]
  • After the tragic incident to Damar Hamlin, legendary NHL defenseman Chris Pronger recalled his own cardiac arrest that happened on his field of play, back in 1998. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins are always hanging around, so someone came up with some trade ideas for them. [Pensburgh]

More From Hockey Wilderness

