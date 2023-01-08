Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the St. Louis Blues just a few games after handing them a massive loss for their first matchup of the season. Hopefully this little Sunday evening game gets the same result.
Wild vs. Blues
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Center
TV: BSNX, BSWI, BSMW
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Matthew Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mark Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Zane McIntyre
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Blues lineup:
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Ivan Barbashev
Jake Neighbours — Noel Acciari — Josh Leivo
Alexei Toropchenko — Nikita Alexandrov — Tyler Pitlick
Niko Mikkola — Colton Parayko
Calle Rosen — Justin Faulk
Steven Santini — Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues.
Join us in the comments down below!
Loading comments...