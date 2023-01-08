 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)

These guys again.

By Thomas P. Williams
Traverse City Prospect Tournament Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the St. Louis Blues just a few games after handing them a massive loss for their first matchup of the season. Hopefully this little Sunday evening game gets the same result.

Wild vs. Blues

When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Center
TV: BSNX, BSWI, BSMW
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Matthew Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mark Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Zane McIntyre
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Blues lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Ivan Barbashev
Jake Neighbours — Noel Acciari — Josh Leivo
Alexei Toropchenko — Nikita Alexandrov — Tyler Pitlick

Niko Mikkola — Colton Parayko
Calle Rosen — Justin Faulk
Steven Santini — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues.

