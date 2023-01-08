Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the St. Louis Blues just a few games after handing them a massive loss for their first matchup of the season. Hopefully this little Sunday evening game gets the same result.

Wild vs. Blues

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Center

TV: BSNX, BSWI, BSMW

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Matthew Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mark Foligno

Brandon Duhaime — Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Zane McIntyre

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Blues lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours — Noel Acciari — Josh Leivo

Alexei Toropchenko — Nikita Alexandrov — Tyler Pitlick

Niko Mikkola — Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen — Justin Faulk

Steven Santini — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues.

