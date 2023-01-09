Wilderness Walk: Calen Addison still scoring

Calen Addison came out roaring to start this season and early on, led all rookie defensemen in scoring and approached the top of all rookie scorers. Unfortunately, he backed off from that title just a little bit as the season went on and the Minnesota Wild struggled to score some goals.

Well, now he’s back to doing what he has done before.

After recording two points tonight (0-2=2), Calen Addison ranks first amongst rookie defensemen in points (3-18=21), first amongst all rookies in PPA (14) and PPP (14), second in assists and fourth in points. Addison's 18 assists are third-most for the #mnwild. pic.twitter.com/0E6mZHoSjQ — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 8, 2023

Points aren’t everything, but it is nice to see Addison getting a hell of a lot of points on the board in the first season that he has started in the NHL and has established himself as a full-time big-league defenseman.

That’s Wild

In case you missed it, the 2023 World Juniors finished and Canada was rewarded the gold medal, but also a whole lot of Wild prospects finished the tournament on some high notes and some medium notes. [Hockey Wilderness]

Adam Beckman had a fairly solid rookie season last year in the AHL, but now he’s rising to becoming one of the team’s go-to scorers. Which, of course, only helps the Wild’s future. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...