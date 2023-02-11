Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Devils (7:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild have not been doing too well and now they get to face the young New Jersey Devils to try and get some much-needed points.
Wild vs Devils
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Sam Steel
Jake Middleton — Jason Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected New Jersey lineup
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich — Erik Haula — Fabian Zetterlund
Tomas Tatar — Dawson Mercer — Alexander Holz
Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves — Damon Severson
Kevin Bahl — John Marino
Vitek Vanacek
Mackenzie Blackwood
