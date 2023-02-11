Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Devils (7:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild have not been doing too well and now they get to face the young New Jersey Devils to try and get some much-needed points.

Wild vs Devils

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, MSGSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Sam Steel

Jake Middleton — Jason Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected New Jersey lineup

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich — Erik Haula — Fabian Zetterlund

Tomas Tatar — Dawson Mercer — Alexander Holz

Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves — Damon Severson

Kevin Bahl — John Marino

Vitek Vanacek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Join us in the comments down below!