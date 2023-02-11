 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Devils (7:00 p.m.)

A very important game.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota WIld v New Jersey Devils Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Our Minnesota Wild have not been doing too well and now they get to face the young New Jersey Devils to try and get some much-needed points.

Wild vs Devils

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Sam Steel

Jake Middleton — Jason Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected New Jersey lineup

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich — Erik Haula — Fabian Zetterlund
Tomas Tatar — Dawson Mercer — Alexander Holz
Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves — Damon Severson
Kevin Bahl — John Marino

Vitek Vanacek
Mackenzie Blackwood

Join us in the comments down below!

