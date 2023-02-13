Wilderness Walk: A slight pick-me-up

Our beloved Minnesota Wild have finally won a game after going far too long without one, and it was against the dark-horse favorite New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Now we get to feel a little bit better because we are such a fickle group of hockey fans.
That’s Wild
- That win meant a lot, even if it was just a shootout win over a team from the other side of the continent. [The Athletic]
- Even though the Wild are in the playoff race and should be at least an above-average team in the NHL, the management group is focused more on the future than anything. Not trading prospects for short-term fixes and keeping as many draft picks as they can. [Hockey Wilderness]
- No matter how bad things get, we can always depend on Kirill Kaprizov to bring a smile to our faces. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Why we’re seeing more and better Russian goaltenders in the NHL. [ESPN]
- Surveying the league’s dullest and worst teams and discovering just how they got to where they are at this point of the season. [Defector]
- Longtime Los Angeles Kings captain Dustin Brown had his statue unveiled over the weekend and it is...something. [NBC Sports]
