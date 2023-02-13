 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: A slight pick-me-up

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
New Jersey Devils v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Our beloved Minnesota Wild have finally won a game after going far too long without one, and it was against the dark-horse favorite New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Now we get to feel a little bit better because we are such a fickle group of hockey fans.

