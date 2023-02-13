Wilderness Walk: A slight pick-me-up

Our beloved Minnesota Wild have finally won a game after going far too long without one, and it was against the dark-horse favorite New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Now we get to feel a little bit better because we are such a fickle group of hockey fans.

That’s Wild

That win meant a lot, even if it was just a shootout win over a team from the other side of the continent. [The Athletic]

Even though the Wild are in the playoff race and should be at least an above-average team in the NHL, the management group is focused more on the future than anything. Not trading prospects for short-term fixes and keeping as many draft picks as they can. [Hockey Wilderness]

No matter how bad things get, we can always depend on Kirill Kaprizov to bring a smile to our faces. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...