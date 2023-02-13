 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineup, and More: Wild vs. Panthers (7:00 p.m.)

Ryan Reave’s 800th game.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Florida Panthers

Oh boy, oh boy! Hot off a shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, the Minnesota Wild are hosting the Florida Panthers in what should be a fair contest between two teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and desperate for some points.

Wild vs Panthers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN,BSWIX, BSFLX
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matthew Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Panthers lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Anton Lundell — Sam Bennett — Carter Verhaeghe
Ryan Lomberg — Eetu Luostarinen — Nick Cousins
Chris Tierney — Eric Staal — Givani Smith

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Join us in the comments down below during the game!

