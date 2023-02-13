Gamethread, Lineup, and More: Wild vs. Panthers (7:00 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy! Hot off a shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, the Minnesota Wild are hosting the Florida Panthers in what should be a fair contest between two teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and desperate for some points.

Wild vs Panthers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN,BSWIX, BSFLX

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matthew Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Panthers lineup

Matthew Tkachuk — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Anton Lundell — Sam Bennett — Carter Verhaeghe

Ryan Lomberg — Eetu Luostarinen — Nick Cousins

Chris Tierney — Eric Staal — Givani Smith

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

