Wilderness Walk: Trying to get those greasy goals

The Minnesota Wild are not scoring enough goals and after Monday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, there was some frustration coming through.

It has been a storyline weaved through the entire regular season for the Wild — they just can’t score goals like they did last season. Maybe it’s Ryan Hartman’s and Marcus Foligno’s shooting percentages coming back to Earth, or something entirely different, but this is a problem that they need to solve quickly.

Head coach Dean Evason is a little tired of answering that question in public, so he just wants to score goals like they used to — greasy, dirty, nasty goals in front of the net after multiple chances.

"We just got to keep grinding away."



️ Evason the #mnwild playing our game. pic.twitter.com/1cFTsftwqM — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 14, 2023

Kirill Kaprizov knows it too.

Kirill Kaprizov said #mnwild need to get some more “dirty,” greasy goals. It’s been tough go for them especially 5-on-5. “Myself included,” he said. “I need to go get some gritty goals and find a way.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) February 14, 2023

The Wild rank 24th in goals scored and have scored just 10 goals more than the...Arizona Coyotes?

That’s Wild

Well, to add some not-so-great feelings, Wild prospect and Gophers captain Brock Faber has sustained an injury. The timeline should be fine for him to return for the Frozen Four tournament and for the Wild to sign him after the Gophers get eliminated (or win) so everything is fine when it comes to that, but you never like to see a dude get hurt in a very important year. [Russo]

Joel Eriksson Ek deserves his new opportunity in a more offensive role next to Matt Boldy. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...