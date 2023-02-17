Wild recall Adam Beckman from Iowa

The Minnesota Wild are in desperate need of a new punch offensively and on Friday morning they made the decision to recall one of the AHL’s best volume shooters and scorers in Adam Beckman.

#mnwild roster update:



We’ve recalled forward Adam Beckman from the @IAWild. Full details ⬇️ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 17, 2023

Beckman was up ever so briefly earlier this season, replacing some injured forwards, but since then has been scoring buckets of goals for Iowa and doing it at a fairly sustainable rate. The 21-year-old winger is fourth in the AHL in shots on goal and has scored 18 goals in 43 games on an 11.6 shooting percentage. This isn’t some crazy trend or a player on a hot streak — Beckman is deserving of the goals he gets because he just shoots so damn much.

The winger from Saskatoon has not done it at the NHL level yet — has earned one assist in the nine games he’s played in the last two seasons — but this Wild team is especially desperate for just any semblance of someone able to put the puck into the back of the net. Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek has been solely depended on to score almost every goal for the Wild since the calendar turned and that is not sustainable at all. That might be why they’re 3-7-1 in their last 10 games.

We expect Beckman to slot in next to Matt Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau, but the way Dean Evason has been shuffling the lines as of late, there is no sure thing, only educated guesses.

The Wild face the Dallas Stars at home on Friday night.