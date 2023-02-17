Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Central-leading Dallas Stars tonight but they’re not throwing out the same old lines expecting different results. We got some injection of talent and a lineup that should be interesting.

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Calen Addison and Sam Steel are healthy scratches once again and Adam Beckman gets to feature on the second line after being called up earlier Friday.

Projected Stars lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Radek Faksa — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea

Fredrik Karlstrom — Luke Glendening — Denis Gurianov

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvsit

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

It’s going to be an exciting game (most likely) so join us in the comments down below!