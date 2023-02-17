 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The division leaders are in St. Paul.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: FEB 08 Wild at Stars Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Central-leading Dallas Stars tonight but they’re not throwing out the same old lines expecting different results. We got some injection of talent and a lineup that should be interesting.

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Calen Addison and Sam Steel are healthy scratches once again and Adam Beckman gets to feature on the second line after being called up earlier Friday.

Projected Stars lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Radek Faksa — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea
Fredrik Karlstrom — Luke Glendening — Denis Gurianov

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvsit
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood

It’s going to be an exciting game (most likely) so join us in the comments down below!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...