Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Central-leading Dallas Stars tonight but they’re not throwing out the same old lines expecting different results. We got some injection of talent and a lineup that should be interesting.
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Calen Addison and Sam Steel are healthy scratches once again and Adam Beckman gets to feature on the second line after being called up earlier Friday.
Projected Stars lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Radek Faksa — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea
Fredrik Karlstrom — Luke Glendening — Denis Gurianov
Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvsit
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
It’s going to be an exciting game (most likely) so join us in the comments down below!
