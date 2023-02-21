Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kings (7:00 p.m.)

I know, I know. We should be over Kevin Fiala by now, but every time he comes to town it’s hard to not reminisce about his time in St. Paul.
Oh well, he’s going to be at The X tonight to take on a Minnesota Wild team that have won their last two games and are looking just slightly like the team that we predicted them to be before the season began.
Wild vs. Kings
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSW
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Dean Evason is going with the same lineup that he constructed recently — so that of course means Calen Addison and Sam Steel are healthy scratches, once again. At least the second line has looked really good with the addition of Beckman and the Boldy-Eriksson Ek duo firing on all cylinders. We’ll see how long Goligoski is here for.
Projected Kings lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Alex Iafallo
Gabe Vilardi — Rasmus Kupari — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alex Edlar — Sean Walker
Phoenix Copley
Jonathan Quick
The Los Angeles Kings might not be the most talented team, but they have skill all the way down. Just look at their fourth line and it’s three guys that were drafted with sky-high potential to become impact players and they are just finding depth roles with more established players ahead of them. No real role players like the Wild have, but every single minute of the game is one where the Kings could score.
