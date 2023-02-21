Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kings (7:00 p.m.)

I know, I know. We should be over Kevin Fiala by now, but every time he comes to town it’s hard to not reminisce about his time in St. Paul.

Oh well, he’s going to be at The X tonight to take on a Minnesota Wild team that have won their last two games and are looking just slightly like the team that we predicted them to be before the season began.

Wild vs. Kings

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Dean Evason is going with the same lineup that he constructed recently — so that of course means Calen Addison and Sam Steel are healthy scratches, once again. At least the second line has looked really good with the addition of Beckman and the Boldy-Eriksson Ek duo firing on all cylinders. We’ll see how long Goligoski is here for.

Projected Kings lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Alex Iafallo

Gabe Vilardi — Rasmus Kupari — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi — Matt Roy

Alex Edlar — Sean Walker

Phoenix Copley

Jonathan Quick

The Los Angeles Kings might not be the most talented team, but they have skill all the way down. Just look at their fourth line and it’s three guys that were drafted with sky-high potential to become impact players and they are just finding depth roles with more established players ahead of them. No real role players like the Wild have, but every single minute of the game is one where the Kings could score.

Join us in the comments down below!