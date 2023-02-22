Wilderness Walk: Gustavsson near perfect

Filip Gustavsson was a question mark when the Minnesota Wild acquired him from the Ottawa Senators last summer in exchange for the disgruntled Cam Talbot. A young netminder that was projected to be a fairly decent prospect, the Swede is now the best goaltender on a team destined to make the playoffs.

Just last night against the Los Angeles Kings, Gustavsson stood on his head for the entirety of the game and really was the reason why the Wild were able to get two points. He stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced and because of that, he now ranks second in the entire NHL in goals against average (2.11) and save percentage (.928) — the dude is incredible and if given the reins for the rest of the season, could get some trophy recognition come season’s end.

