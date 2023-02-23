Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blue Jackets (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are starting off a short two-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

Wild at Blue Jackets

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Nationwide Arena

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSO

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Foligno is returning to the lineup and kicking Adam Beckman off the second line and out of the lineup entirely. Plus, Jon Merrill is sick and Jonas Brodin is suffering from an injury that could force him to miss some significant time. No timeline yet but reports aren’t looking like this will be something where he misses just a couple games.

Projected Blue Jackets lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Patrik Laine

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Liam Foudy — Jack Roslovic — Emil Bemstrom

Erik Gudbranson — Tim Berni

Nick Blankenburg — Andrew Peeke

Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist

Joonas Korpisalo

Elvis Merzlikins

The Blue Jackets have a couple decent forwards and some youngsters that can really put on a show, but that is some terrible blue line they have. We were actually a little concerned that they can get a couple goals in this game but with no one to really pass the puck up the ice, that might be a big ask.

