Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blue Jackets (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are starting off a short two-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.
Wild at Blue Jackets
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSO
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Foligno is returning to the lineup and kicking Adam Beckman off the second line and out of the lineup entirely. Plus, Jon Merrill is sick and Jonas Brodin is suffering from an injury that could force him to miss some significant time. No timeline yet but reports aren’t looking like this will be something where he misses just a couple games.
Projected Blue Jackets lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Liam Foudy — Jack Roslovic — Emil Bemstrom
Erik Gudbranson — Tim Berni
Nick Blankenburg — Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
The Blue Jackets have a couple decent forwards and some youngsters that can really put on a show, but that is some terrible blue line they have. We were actually a little concerned that they can get a couple goals in this game but with no one to really pass the puck up the ice, that might be a big ask.
