Wilderness Walk: Playing it safe

Sometimes you just need to play an extremely boring game to get two points. Our Minnesota Wild visited the Columbus Blue Jackets last night and after scoring two goals in the first period just coasted through the final 40 minutes, playing some solid defense and earning the win.

It was a safe game and not all that exciting, but it got the job done.

Since the Colorado Avalanche did not play last night, the Wild get to jump into third in the Central division and are creeping up on the top spots.

That’s Wild

Oh, well look at this here. The Wild were involved in another three-team deal where they retained some salary and got a draft pick out of it. This time they helped Dmitry Orlov join the Boston Bruins. [Hockey Wilderness]

Is Filip Gustavsson having the best goaltending season in Wild history? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...