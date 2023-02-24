Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Maple Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are playing the second half of a back-to-back against one of the best teams in the league, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maybe we’ll see some surprises, but we know how this typically plays out — the four-game win streak was fun.

Wild at Maple Leafs

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: BSWI, BSNX, TSN4

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

We’re not sure if Adam Beckman (who was recalled from Iowa this afternoon) will get on the ice since Foligno has returned, but it would make sense to ease the formerly injured winger back in and let Beckman get some offense in.

Projected Leafs lineup

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

John Tavares — Ryan O’Reilly — Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese — Noel Acciari — Alex Kerfoot

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren

Rasmus Sandin — Justin Holl

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

The Leafs’ depth issues have largely been solved with just one trade, so it’s not hard to imagine that this will be a scary game for us. Let’s just hope they Leaf it up tonight.

Join us in the comments down below.