Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Maple Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are playing the second half of a back-to-back against one of the best teams in the league, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maybe we’ll see some surprises, but we know how this typically plays out — the four-game win streak was fun.
Wild at Maple Leafs
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: BSWI, BSNX, TSN4
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
We’re not sure if Adam Beckman (who was recalled from Iowa this afternoon) will get on the ice since Foligno has returned, but it would make sense to ease the formerly injured winger back in and let Beckman get some offense in.
Projected Leafs lineup
Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
John Tavares — Ryan O’Reilly — Mitch Marner
Pierre Engvall — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese — Noel Acciari — Alex Kerfoot
Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin — Justin Holl
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
The Leafs’ depth issues have largely been solved with just one trade, so it’s not hard to imagine that this will be a scary game for us. Let’s just hope they Leaf it up tonight.
