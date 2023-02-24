 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Maple Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

It’s Friday night.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Our Minnesota Wild are playing the second half of a back-to-back against one of the best teams in the league, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maybe we’ll see some surprises, but we know how this typically plays out — the four-game win streak was fun.

Wild at Maple Leafs

When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: BSWI, BSNX, TSN4
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

We’re not sure if Adam Beckman (who was recalled from Iowa this afternoon) will get on the ice since Foligno has returned, but it would make sense to ease the formerly injured winger back in and let Beckman get some offense in.

Projected Leafs lineup

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
John Tavares — Ryan O’Reilly — Mitch Marner
Pierre Engvall — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese — Noel Acciari — Alex Kerfoot

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin — Justin Holl

Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll

The Leafs’ depth issues have largely been solved with just one trade, so it’s not hard to imagine that this will be a scary game for us. Let’s just hope they Leaf it up tonight.

Join us in the comments down below.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...