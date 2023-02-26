Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blue Jackets (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are back home in St. Paul and in their first game back at The X they’re facing a team that they just played earlier this week in the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets

When: 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSOH

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Blue Jackets lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Liam Foudy — Cole Sillinger — Emil Bemstrom

Erik Gudbranson — Andrew Peeke

Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist

Nick Blankenburg — Tim Berni

Elvis Merzlikins

Joonas Korpisalo

