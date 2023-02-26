 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blue Jackets (1:00 p.m.)

Them, again?

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Minnesota Wild Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild are back home in St. Paul and in their first game back at The X they’re facing a team that they just played earlier this week in the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets

When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSOH
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Dakota Mermis — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Blue Jackets lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Liam Foudy — Cole Sillinger — Emil Bemstrom

Erik Gudbranson — Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist
Nick Blankenburg — Tim Berni

Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Join us in the comments down below!

