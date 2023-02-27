Wilderness Walk: Kirill Kaprizov’s big butt

Kirill Kaprizov ran the entire world for 60 minutes on Sunday afternoon. A natural hat trick and essentially doing everything he can so that the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime, earned him some praise from his peers after the game.

For Marc-Andre Fleury, Kaprizov’s game reminded him of another elite talent he played with and some of his body parts.

Fleury on Kaprizov: "Reminds of me of Sid a bit. The way he’s built: big legs, big butt. Short, fast, goes to the corner, battles, big hits. Finishes his checks. Defense, comes back in the zone, helps out. It’s all similar to Sid. Obviously he’s got a great finish too." — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 26, 2023

That is definitely one way to compare Kaprizov to Sidney Crosby.

Aside from the physical way they’re built, they do kind of play a similar game. During Crosby’s prime offensive years when he was Kaprizov’s age, he was not afraid to get into the nasty areas of the ice and play solid enough defense to keep the puck and have the best offensive playdriving in the world.

