Future of Hockey Wilderness: An update

Hi everyone, it’s been over a month since our last update about what is next for Hockey Wilderness and we’re sorry for the gap in communication, but we have some good news!

Just in case you’re reading this and wondering why there needs to be an update about this website in the first place, on Jan. 20, Vox Media/SB Nation let 24 hockey sites know that they will not be funding them anymore, essentially shutting down the blog, and Hockey Wilderness is one of those 24.

But, like we said, we have good news!

After going back and forth with SB Nation, they have decided to extend our contracts until March 31. Which means that instead of today being the final active day of the website — as was planned when we initially announced this — it has been extended another month.

What will happen after that? Well, we have been working tirelessly on what is going to happen next for the site. We cannot announce anything right now, but just know that this new plan is going to keep Hockey Wilderness active and alive for the foreseeable future. We are not going anywhere!

Keep your eyes out for an official announcement in the coming weeks.