Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Islanders (7:00 p.m.)

There’s a game going on.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: DEC 29 Islanders at Wild Photo by David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is a little crazy, but the Minnesota Wild do actually have a game tonight. General manager Bill Guerin spent his day making two trades to acquire some wingers, but tonight his team faces the New York Islanders at home.

Wild vs. Islanders

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Islanders lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Zach Parise — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Ross Johnston — Otto Koivula — Josh Bailey

Adam Pelech — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho — Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

