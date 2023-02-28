Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Islanders (7:00 p.m.)

It is a little crazy, but the Minnesota Wild do actually have a game tonight. General manager Bill Guerin spent his day making two trades to acquire some wingers, but tonight his team faces the New York Islanders at home.

Wild vs. Islanders

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, MSGSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Islanders lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Zach Parise — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Ross Johnston — Otto Koivula — Josh Bailey

Adam Pelech — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho — Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

