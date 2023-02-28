Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Islanders (7:00 p.m.)

It is a little crazy, but the Minnesota Wild do actually have a game tonight. General manager Bill Guerin spent his day making two trades to acquire some wingers, but tonight his team faces the New York Islanders at home.
Wild vs. Islanders
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Islanders lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Zach Parise — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Ross Johnston — Otto Koivula — Josh Bailey
Adam Pelech — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho — Noah Dobson
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
