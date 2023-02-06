Wilderness Walk: Back from break

Now that the fumbled experience of the NHL All-Star Game is behind us, we can focus on slightly more important things, like the Minnesota Wild winning some games down the stretch and cementing a spot in the playoffs.

Still, it was inspiring to see how little Kirill Kaprizov cared about the whole event — he had former teammate Kevin Fiala take his place in the fastest skater event on Friday, and then just had one little instance of that weird goaltender challenge. And then, he finished the actual game with zero points. It is perfect. It is inspirational.

That’s Wild

With Matt Boldy’s extension solidified, the Wild have some difficult decisions to make this summer when it comes to signing the other players that still need new contracts. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...