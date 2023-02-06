Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Coyotes (8:00 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy! The Minnesota Wild are back in action after over a week of not being able to watch our favorite hockey team. Tonight, they’re Tempe facing the Arizona Coyotes in that dang college arena.
Wild at Coyotes
When: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mullett Arena
TV: BSAZ, BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
AD
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Coyotes lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Nick Ritchie — Travis Boyd — Christian Fischer
Jean-Sebastian Dea — Jack McBain — Zack Kassian
Jakob Chychrun — Juuso Valimaki
Josh Brown — Troy Stecher
Patrik Nemeth — J.J. Moser
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Join us down below in the comments!
Loading comments...