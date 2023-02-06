Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Coyotes (8:00 p.m.)

Oh boy, oh boy! The Minnesota Wild are back in action after over a week of not being able to watch our favorite hockey team. Tonight, they’re Tempe facing the Arizona Coyotes in that dang college arena.

Wild at Coyotes

When: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mullett Arena

TV: BSAZ, BSN, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Coyotes lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Nick Ritchie — Travis Boyd — Christian Fischer

Jean-Sebastian Dea — Jack McBain — Zack Kassian

Jakob Chychrun — Juuso Valimaki

Josh Brown — Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemeth — J.J. Moser

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

