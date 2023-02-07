Wilderness Walk: A whole lot of misery

Oof. Even though the Minnesota Wild did not deserve to win last night against the Arizona Coyotes, actually losing to a team that is actively trying to be as bad as possible and increase their odds in the draft lottery, hurts real bad. We would have been fine with the team getting some unearned points and chalk it up as a result that worked for us but a performance that was terrible. Now, we just get both bad things.

No one had an outstanding performance, so nothing should be cemented in this lineup. Something needs to change with the actual players on the roster, or at least shuffle some people around.

That’s Wild

If you want to re-live the misery in Tempe, we have your very good recap here. [Hockey Wilderness]

We are trying to secure the future of this site and keep it alive. Please help us get there and stay around for your Wild coverage. [Hockey Wilderness]

A brief history of the Wild’s All-Star performances. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...