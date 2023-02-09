Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Golden Knights (7:00 p.m.)

It’s never a great feeling when your favorite team has been playing like crap and are about to go up against the top team in one of the four divisions. But that’s what is happening tonight as the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights.
Wild vs. Golden Knights
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, ATTSN-RM
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Golden Knights lineup
Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mike Amadio
Will Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
