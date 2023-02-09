 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Golden Knights (7:00 p.m.)

What happens with Vegas.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s never a great feeling when your favorite team has been playing like crap and are about to go up against the top team in one of the four divisions. But that’s what is happening tonight as the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wild vs. Golden Knights

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, ATTSN-RM
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Golden Knights lineup

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mike Amadio
Will Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson
Adin Hill

