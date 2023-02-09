Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Golden Knights (7:00 p.m.)

It’s never a great feeling when your favorite team has been playing like crap and are about to go up against the top team in one of the four divisions. But that’s what is happening tonight as the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wild vs. Golden Knights

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, ATTSN-RM

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Golden Knights lineup

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mike Amadio

Will Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Join us in the comments down below!