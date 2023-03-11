Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Sharks (9:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are visiting the San Jose Sharks and are about to play just their third game without Kirill Kaprizov since he made his debut in 2020. He will be out for at least the rest of the month, so they will have to figure it out and quickly.

Wild at Sharks

When: 9:30 p.m. CT

Where: SAP Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCA

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Sam Steel — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Faudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Sharks lineup

William Eklund — Tomas Hertl — Fabian Zetterlund

Andreas Johnsson — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Nikolai Knyzhov — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Derrick Pouliot

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

