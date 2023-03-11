Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Sharks (9:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are visiting the San Jose Sharks and are about to play just their third game without Kirill Kaprizov since he made his debut in 2020. He will be out for at least the rest of the month, so they will have to figure it out and quickly.
Wild at Sharks
When: 9:30 p.m. CT
Where: SAP Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCA
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Sam Steel — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Faudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Sharks lineup
William Eklund — Tomas Hertl — Fabian Zetterlund
Andreas Johnsson — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc
Nikolai Knyzhov — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Derrick Pouliot
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
