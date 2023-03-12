 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Coyotes (8:30 p.m.)

Battle in the desert.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: NOV 27 Coyotes at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild were able to win their first game of their Kirill Kaprizov-less month last night against the San Jose Sharks, so let’s hope for another two points against a bad team. They are visiting the Arizona Coyotes, of course.

Wild at Coyotes

When: 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mullett Arena
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSAZ
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Coyotes lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Travis Boyd — Brett Ritchie
Lauren Dauphin — Zack Kassian

Juuso Valimaki — Josh Brown
Patrik Nemeth — J.J. Moser
Connor Mackey — Victor Soderstrom

Karel Vejmelka
Ivan Prosvetov

