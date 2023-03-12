Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Coyotes (8:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild were able to win their first game of their Kirill Kaprizov-less month last night against the San Jose Sharks, so let’s hope for another two points against a bad team. They are visiting the Arizona Coyotes, of course.

Wild at Coyotes

When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mullett Arena

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSAZ

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

AD

Sam Steel — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Faudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Coyotes lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Travis Boyd — Brett Ritchie

Lauren Dauphin — Zack Kassian

Juuso Valimaki — Josh Brown

Patrik Nemeth — J.J. Moser

Connor Mackey — Victor Soderstrom

Karel Vejmelka

Ivan Prosvetov

Join us in the comments down below!