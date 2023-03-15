Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blues (8:30 p.m.)

Our favorite hockey team, the Minnesota Wild, are rolling right now. They have not lost in regulation since Feb. 15 and have an opportunity tonight to make it 14 consecutive games that they have earned a point in, against the St. Louis Blues.
Wild at Blues
When: 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: TNT
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Sammy Walker — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw —Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Sammy Walker is making his first appearance since being recalled from Iowa and he is directly replacing Kirill Kaprizov on the top line. Marcus Foligno, Jonas Brodin, and Brandon Duhaime are all nearing a return to action, but are still recovering from their various injuries (Brodin is most likely the first one to return out of the bunch).
Projected Blues lineup
Alexei Toropchenko — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Jakub Vrana — Paven Buchnevich — Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Sammy Blais
Nathan Walker — Logan Brown — Tyler Pitlick
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Marco Scandella — Justin Faulk
Torey Krug — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Thomas Greiss
This isn’t the Blues that the Wild faced in the first round last Spring, but even without the talent that they shed throughout this losing season, it is still St. Louis up against Minnesota. For some reason, the Blues know how to play the Wild perfectly and almost every single game is miserable from a Wild fan’s perspective. Let’s hope for something better tonight.
