Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blues (8:30 p.m.)

Our favorite hockey team, the Minnesota Wild, are rolling right now. They have not lost in regulation since Feb. 15 and have an opportunity tonight to make it 14 consecutive games that they have earned a point in, against the St. Louis Blues.

Wild at Blues

When: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: TNT

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Sammy Walker — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw —Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Sammy Walker is making his first appearance since being recalled from Iowa and he is directly replacing Kirill Kaprizov on the top line. Marcus Foligno, Jonas Brodin, and Brandon Duhaime are all nearing a return to action, but are still recovering from their various injuries (Brodin is most likely the first one to return out of the bunch).

Projected Blues lineup

Alexei Toropchenko — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana — Paven Buchnevich — Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Sammy Blais

Nathan Walker — Logan Brown — Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella — Justin Faulk

Torey Krug — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

This isn’t the Blues that the Wild faced in the first round last Spring, but even without the talent that they shed throughout this losing season, it is still St. Louis up against Minnesota. For some reason, the Blues know how to play the Wild perfectly and almost every single game is miserable from a Wild fan’s perspective. Let’s hope for something better tonight.

