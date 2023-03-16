Wilderness Walk: Nice try, Jordan

Jordan Binnington should probably learn to shut up and stay in his crease. He made a fool of himself multiple times as our Minnesota Wild walloped the St. Louis Blues by a score of 8-5 on Wednesday night.

It all started when the Blues were up a comfortable 3-1 after 20 minutes, but the Wild stormed out of the intermission and scored three goals within the first seven minutes of the second period to take a one-goal lead.

After Mason Shaw got the fourth Wild goal, Binnington carelessly yapped with the Minnesota bench, as if he is trying to wash away the fact that he just lost the game for his team.

Notice how far away Binnington wants to act big? Yeah, probably a good idea to keep your distance.

Well, unfortunately he was not smart enough to come to that conclusion but still careless and cowardly enough to jump Ryan Hartman as he was celebrating scoring his goal to make it 5-4 on the power play.

CHAOS!! BINNINGTON GOES AFTER HARTMAN AFTER A GOAL



FLEURY DROPPED THE GLOVES TRYING TO SCRAP pic.twitter.com/Uwt9w76w48 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 16, 2023

What a wimp. That is definitely when a player does not expect to get punched in the face, but Binnington decided to do it anyway. So, naturally, Marc-Andre Fleury skated down the length of the ice, gloves dropped and helmet off, and was ready to make it a fair fight, but the officials had already separated the two netminders.

And then, as Binnington could not look any more stupid, he decided to try and rile up the home crowd...after he just did one of the weakest moves we have ever seen on the ice? A questionable decision.

Anyways, the Wild ended up scoring eight total goals on the dummy and have a franchise-record 14-game point streak going on right now.

That’s Wild

