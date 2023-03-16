What to expect from Hockey Wilderness going forward

In case you missed it, last week we announced that Hockey Wilderness will be joining Zone Coverage as their official Minnesota Wild brand and website. The merge will happen once our contracts with Vox Media end on March 31.

We think it is only fair to keep all of you up to date with how the plans are going and to unveil what you can expect from Hockey Wilderness going forward.

With the current teams of 10K Rinks and Hockey Wilderness combining to form this single supergroup of talented content-makers, there is so much potential for Wild coverage, but here is what we have planned so far for this website under Zone Coverage:

“Wilderness Walk” as the daily links post will continue to exist every weekday morning, to give you a small bite of what is happening with the Wild and the rest of the hockey world.

The valuable columns and features that 10K Rinks and Hockey Wilderness are putting out will continue.

News updates to keep you up to date on everything that is going on.

Gamethreads will be the primary form of game coverage at HW, as we will be utilizing them as our game previews (with lineups, injury updates, etc.). Lengthy recaps will not be a regular occurrence, but instead we will write about anything important and highlights that happened during those games.

And so much more that we are currently planning!

Also, just want to say thank you for sticking by Hockey Wilderness as we have gone through the last two months not really knowing what the future held for us. We are so excited about joining Zone Coverage and we know it will be the place to get all the Wild information you need.