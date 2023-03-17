Wilderness Walk: Fleury with fighting words

The Minnesota Wild had a microphone hooked up to Marc-Andre Fleury for the perfect game, as the potential collision with St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington was caught on tape.

We understand that it can be for legal reasons and all that nasty stuff, but wouldn’t it just be so good if we caught these moments more? Fleury comes out smelling of roses after interacting with the cowardly Binnington and the Wild goaltender really wanted to fight.

That’s Wild

Binnington has been suspended for two games after his careless choice to punch Ryan Hartman in the face while celebrating a goal. [TSN]

