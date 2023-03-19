Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Capitals (1:00 p.m.)

Our beloved Minnesota Wild suffered a brutal 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins after some goals were called back that just took them out of the game. Well, they have another chance less than 24 hours later to get back on the ice and earn some points against the Washington Capitals.
Wild vs. Capitals
When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWIX, NHLN, NBCSWA
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Sammy Walker — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
John Klingberg — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
The collection of injured players remained out yesterday, but they could return as soon as this afternoon. Jonas Brodin and Brandon Duhaime are the closest, with Marcus Foligno following them. So, in short, this lineup could be completely wrong and we won’t know until warm-ups.
Projected Capitals lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Conor Sheary
T.J. Oshie — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Craig Smith
Aliaksei Protas — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Matt Irwin — Gabriel Carlsson
Alexander Alexeyev — Martin Fehervary
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
You can really tell that this is a hockey team that is suffering from some key injuries and also sold at the NHL trade deadline. The group of forwards is fine, especially the fact that their top-nine still looks dangerous, but the blue line is full of either young up-and-comers or just depth journeymen. It will be interesting.
