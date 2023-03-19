Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Capitals (1:00 p.m.)

Our beloved Minnesota Wild suffered a brutal 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins after some goals were called back that just took them out of the game. Well, they have another chance less than 24 hours later to get back on the ice and earn some points against the Washington Capitals.

Wild vs. Capitals

When: 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWIX, NHLN, NBCSWA

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Sammy Walker — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

John Klingberg — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

The collection of injured players remained out yesterday, but they could return as soon as this afternoon. Jonas Brodin and Brandon Duhaime are the closest, with Marcus Foligno following them. So, in short, this lineup could be completely wrong and we won’t know until warm-ups.

Projected Capitals lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Conor Sheary

T.J. Oshie — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Craig Smith

Aliaksei Protas — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Matt Irwin — Gabriel Carlsson

Alexander Alexeyev — Martin Fehervary

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

You can really tell that this is a hockey team that is suffering from some key injuries and also sold at the NHL trade deadline. The group of forwards is fine, especially the fact that their top-nine still looks dangerous, but the blue line is full of either young up-and-comers or just depth journeymen. It will be interesting.

