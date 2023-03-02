Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Canucks (9:00 p.m.)

It’s the eve of the NHL trade deadline and we have transactions to think about, but first, the Minnesota Wild are on the coast facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Wild at Canucks

When: 9:00 p.m. CT

Where: Rogers Arena

TV: BSN, BSWIX, SNP

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

We get the return of Johansson tonight and luckily Marcus Foligno is a little too banged up to play so we get the new(ish) guy coming back and slotting in on the second line.

Could this be Jordan Greenway’s last game in a Wild sweater? Maybe some other player will get traded tomorrow and it will be theirs as well. Crazy things.

Projected Canucks lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Anthony Beauvillier

Vasily Podkolzin — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Conor Garland

Vitali Kravtsov — Aatu Raty — Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes — Noah Juulsen

Guillaume Brisebois — Tyler Myers

Christian Wolanin — Kyle Burroghs

Thatcher Demko

Collin Delia

The Canucks aren’t getting Filip Hronek on the ice in time, but they are still able to ice a pretty dangerous lineup up top. They might suck as a team overall, but that top-six is nothing to sneeze at.

It’s going to be a fun one.

