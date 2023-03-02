Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Canucks (9:00 p.m.)

It’s the eve of the NHL trade deadline and we have transactions to think about, but first, the Minnesota Wild are on the coast facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Wild at Canucks
When: 9:00 p.m. CT
Where: Rogers Arena
TV: BSN, BSWIX, SNP
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
We get the return of Johansson tonight and luckily Marcus Foligno is a little too banged up to play so we get the new(ish) guy coming back and slotting in on the second line.
Could this be Jordan Greenway’s last game in a Wild sweater? Maybe some other player will get traded tomorrow and it will be theirs as well. Crazy things.
Projected Canucks lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Anthony Beauvillier
Vasily Podkolzin — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Conor Garland
Vitali Kravtsov — Aatu Raty — Curtis Lazar
Quinn Hughes — Noah Juulsen
Guillaume Brisebois — Tyler Myers
Christian Wolanin — Kyle Burroghs
Thatcher Demko
Collin Delia
The Canucks aren’t getting Filip Hronek on the ice in time, but they are still able to ice a pretty dangerous lineup up top. They might suck as a team overall, but that top-six is nothing to sneeze at.
It’s going to be a fun one.
