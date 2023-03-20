Wilderness Walk: Matty Hatty

Our beloved Matt Boldy scored a hat trick over the weekend and we cannot be more happy for him. It speaks for himself, as the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-3.

Welcome to the Matt Boldy show! pic.twitter.com/mPKDxq6G7I — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2023

The script is giving today BOLDY HATTY #mnwild pic.twitter.com/2KNrcaDm1D — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 19, 2023

That’s Wild

