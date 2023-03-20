Wilderness Walk: Matty Hatty

Our beloved Matt Boldy scored a hat trick over the weekend and we cannot be more happy for him. It speaks for himself, as the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-3.
Bolds said I'll take that one ♂️#mnwild pic.twitter.com/C1srhCTCMq— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 19, 2023
Welcome to the Matt Boldy show! pic.twitter.com/mPKDxq6G7I— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2023
The script is giving today BOLDY HATTY #mnwild pic.twitter.com/2KNrcaDm1D— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 19, 2023
That’s Wild
- In case you missed it, we went over some initial expectations for what type of content will be on Hockey Wilderness when we make the move away from Vox Media and to Zone Coverage. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Should we be thinking more of who should really be quarterbacking the top power play unit? Calen Addison was dethroned from that position once John Klingberg came in, but the results have been mixed. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Connor Bedard scored...12 points in just one weekend. [Yahoo Sports]
- Sizing up the bracket as we head to the start of the national NCAA tournament next weekend. [ESPN]
- The Ottawa Senators are going to be sold soon and there is reportedly one offer to buy the team for over $900 million. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...