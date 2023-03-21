Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Devils (6:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are out on the coast facing the New Jersey Devils as both teams try to edge their way to winning their respective divisions.

Wild at Devils

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Prudential Center

TV: BSN, BSWIX, SNW, MSGSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Devils lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula — Jack Hughes — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote — Michael McLeod — Yegor Sharangovich

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves — John Marino

Kevin Bahl — Damon Severson

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid