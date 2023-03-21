 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Devils (6:00 p.m.)

Facing some demons tonight.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota WIld v New Jersey Devils Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Our Minnesota Wild are out on the coast facing the New Jersey Devils as both teams try to edge their way to winning their respective divisions.

Wild at Devils

When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center
TV: BSN, BSWIX, SNW, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Alex Goligoski — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Devils lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula — Jack Hughes — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Tatar
Nolan Foote — Michael McLeod — Yegor Sharangovich

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves — John Marino
Kevin Bahl — Damon Severson

Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...