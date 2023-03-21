Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Devils (6:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are out on the coast facing the New Jersey Devils as both teams try to edge their way to winning their respective divisions.
Wild at Devils
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center
TV: BSN, BSWIX, SNW, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Alex Goligoski — John Klingberg
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Devils lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula — Jack Hughes — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Tatar
Nolan Foote — Michael McLeod — Yegor Sharangovich
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves — John Marino
Kevin Bahl — Damon Severson
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
