Wilderness Walk: Boldy, our hero

Since Kirill Kaprizov went down with an injury, Matt Boldy has led the Minnesota Wild offense to familiar heights. When one superstar for the Minnesota Wild checks out, we guess another one just steps right in and is able to keep up a level of play that we expect.

In the six Kaprizov-less games, Boldy has had at least one point in every game and has a total of six goals and 10 points. Comparatively, in the six games before Kaprizov’s injury, Boldy had one goal and three points. We guess he just knows when to strap up his boots and do a whole lot of everything.

And thanks to him, we were saved from watching another shootout on Tuesday night.

That’s Wild

We can already see it on the ice, but now we know that the Marcus Johansson that the Wild have right now, is vastly different than the one that was with the team seasons ago. [10K Rinks]

How Marco Rossi evolved his game during his stint in the AHL. This article also includes Wild GM Bill Guerin saying that the Wild’s top skater prospect will be getting another opportunity “soon.” But that can mean anything. [The Hockey News]

