Wilderness Walk: Boldy, our hero

Since Kirill Kaprizov went down with an injury, Matt Boldy has led the Minnesota Wild offense to familiar heights. When one superstar for the Minnesota Wild checks out, we guess another one just steps right in and is able to keep up a level of play that we expect.
In the six Kaprizov-less games, Boldy has had at least one point in every game and has a total of six goals and 10 points. Comparatively, in the six games before Kaprizov’s injury, Boldy had one goal and three points. We guess he just knows when to strap up his boots and do a whole lot of everything.
And thanks to him, we were saved from watching another shootout on Tuesday night.
MATTHEW BOLDY!!! pic.twitter.com/7RFhX5liuC— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 22, 2023
That’s Wild
- We can already see it on the ice, but now we know that the Marcus Johansson that the Wild have right now, is vastly different than the one that was with the team seasons ago. [10K Rinks]
- How Marco Rossi evolved his game during his stint in the AHL. This article also includes Wild GM Bill Guerin saying that the Wild’s top skater prospect will be getting another opportunity “soon.” But that can mean anything. [The Hockey News]
Off the trail...
- Well, this is unfortunate. The Seattle Kraken held a lead over the Dallas Stars right up until the final seconds of regulation and then Jamie Benn just had to go and force overtime. The Stars eventually loss, but they did earn the one point that ties them once again with the Wild in the standings and are one and two in the Central. Dallas has the tie-breaker with one more regulation/overtime win this season. And just to make things even more stressful, the Colorado Avalanche are just two points behind them both with two games in hand. [DJLR]
- The NHL prospects to watch in the NCAA tournament that starts Thursday. [ESPN]
- Alex Ovechkin makes it look easy as he breaks another NHL record. After scoring his 40th goal of the season on Tuesday, Ovechkin set a new NHL record for the most 40-goal seasons in a career after this season marks his 13th. [DailyFaceoff]
Loading comments...