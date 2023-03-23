 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flyers (5:30 p.m.)

Some brotherly love happening tonight.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are in Philadelphia facing a Flyers team that has punched above their weight, but is still at the bottom of the standings. Hopefully — with as many points needed as possible in this tight Central race — they can get two tonight.

Wild at Flyers

When: 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: Wells Fargo Center
TV: ESPN, SNE, SNP
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Flyers lineup

Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Owen Tippett
James van Riemsdyk — Kevin Hayes — Wade Allison
Brendan Lemieux — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Nicolas Deslauriers — Scott Laughton

Ivan Provorov — Cam York
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Tony DeAngelo
Egor Zamula

Carter Hart
Felix Sandstrom

Join us in the comments down below!

