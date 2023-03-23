Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flyers (5:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are in Philadelphia facing a Flyers team that has punched above their weight, but is still at the bottom of the standings. Hopefully — with as many points needed as possible in this tight Central race — they can get two tonight.

Wild at Flyers

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: ESPN, SNE, SNP

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Flyers lineup

Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Owen Tippett

James van Riemsdyk — Kevin Hayes — Wade Allison

Brendan Lemieux — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster

Nicolas Deslauriers — Scott Laughton

Ivan Provorov — Cam York

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Tony DeAngelo

Egor Zamula

Carter Hart

Felix Sandstrom

