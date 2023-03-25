 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blackhawks (4:00 p.m.)

A little Saturday afternoon treat.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Preseason-Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Our Minnesota Wild are back in action after struggling to get two points against the damn Philadelphia Flyers. So now they’re facing an even worse team in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Wild vs. Blackhawks

When: 4:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCH
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Alex Goligoski — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Addison is back in the lineup and replacing Jon Merrill after a streak of underperformance. Maybe Dean Evason believes that the lack of talent in Chicago’s lineup will not pose any threat and then Addison can go crazy.

Projected Blackhawks lineu

Lukas Reichel — Jujhar Khaira — Andreas Athanasiou
Tyler Johnson — Jason Dickinson — Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk — Reese Johnson — Joey Anderson
Mike Hardman — MacKenzie Entwistle — Buddy Robinson

Caleb Jones — Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Nikita Zaitsev

Alex Stalock
Anton Khudobin

Those are sure some hockey players!

Join us in the comments down below.

