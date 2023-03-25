Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blackhawks (4:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are back in action after struggling to get two points against the damn Philadelphia Flyers. So now they’re facing an even worse team in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Wild vs. Blackhawks

When: 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCH

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Addison is back in the lineup and replacing Jon Merrill after a streak of underperformance. Maybe Dean Evason believes that the lack of talent in Chicago’s lineup will not pose any threat and then Addison can go crazy.

Projected Blackhawks lineu

Lukas Reichel — Jujhar Khaira — Andreas Athanasiou

Tyler Johnson — Jason Dickinson — Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk — Reese Johnson — Joey Anderson

Mike Hardman — MacKenzie Entwistle — Buddy Robinson

Caleb Jones — Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Nikita Zaitsev

Alex Stalock

Anton Khudobin

Those are sure some hockey players!

Join us in the comments down below.