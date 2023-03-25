Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blackhawks (4:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are back in action after struggling to get two points against the damn Philadelphia Flyers. So now they’re facing an even worse team in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.
Wild vs. Blackhawks
When: 4:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCH
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Alex Goligoski — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Addison is back in the lineup and replacing Jon Merrill after a streak of underperformance. Maybe Dean Evason believes that the lack of talent in Chicago’s lineup will not pose any threat and then Addison can go crazy.
Projected Blackhawks lineu
Lukas Reichel — Jujhar Khaira — Andreas Athanasiou
Tyler Johnson — Jason Dickinson — Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk — Reese Johnson — Joey Anderson
Mike Hardman — MacKenzie Entwistle — Buddy Robinson
Caleb Jones — Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Nikita Zaitsev
Alex Stalock
Anton Khudobin
Those are sure some hockey players!
Join us in the comments down below.
Loading comments...