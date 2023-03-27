 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

This could be a first-round matchup.

By Thomas P. Williams
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Seattle Kraken tonight in what could be a first-round matchup, if the Wild end up being crowned division champs.

Wild vs. Kraken

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: ESPN+, Hulu
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Calen Addison is a healthy scratch once again (along with Sam Steel), but other than that the Wild’s lineup stays the same.

Projected Kraken lineup

Jared McCann — Matthew Baniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Alexander Wennberg — Morgan Geekie
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev — Ryan Donato — Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — William Borgen
Carson Soucy — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer
Martin Jones

The only advantage the Wild have over the Kraken is general talent on the blue line, and certainly in net. If Minnesota keeps up the same defensive effort that it has displayed recently, then they can get the overall upper hand. As it stands though, the Kraken have a whole lot of forward depth that not even a lot of teams around the league can compete with.

Join us in the comments down below!

