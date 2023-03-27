Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Seattle Kraken tonight in what could be a first-round matchup, if the Wild end up being crowned division champs.
Wild vs. Kraken
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: ESPN+, Hulu
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Calen Addison is a healthy scratch once again (along with Sam Steel), but other than that the Wild’s lineup stays the same.
Projected Kraken lineup
Jared McCann — Matthew Baniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Alexander Wennberg — Morgan Geekie
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev — Ryan Donato — Daniel Sprong
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — William Borgen
Carson Soucy — Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Martin Jones
The only advantage the Wild have over the Kraken is general talent on the blue line, and certainly in net. If Minnesota keeps up the same defensive effort that it has displayed recently, then they can get the overall upper hand. As it stands though, the Kraken have a whole lot of forward depth that not even a lot of teams around the league can compete with.
