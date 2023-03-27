Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Seattle Kraken tonight in what could be a first-round matchup, if the Wild end up being crowned division champs.

Wild vs. Kraken

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Calen Addison is a healthy scratch once again (along with Sam Steel), but other than that the Wild’s lineup stays the same.

Projected Kraken lineup

Jared McCann — Matthew Baniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Alexander Wennberg — Morgan Geekie

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev — Ryan Donato — Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — William Borgen

Carson Soucy — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Martin Jones

The only advantage the Wild have over the Kraken is general talent on the blue line, and certainly in net. If Minnesota keeps up the same defensive effort that it has displayed recently, then they can get the overall upper hand. As it stands though, the Kraken have a whole lot of forward depth that not even a lot of teams around the league can compete with.

