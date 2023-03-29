The new Hockey Wilderness next month

Earlier this month, we took a look at what everyone should expect when we at Hockey Wilderness join Zone Coverage in April, after Vox Media decided to cut funding to this website about the Minnesota Wild.

But now, with the transfer to Zone Coverage just days away, we have some more detailed information. If the earlier primer was to get everyone prepared with a broad lens, this is getting into the fine details and more technical side of the website.

As of right now, since we will not be getting all of the stuff that makes the website run from Vox Media until March 31, we are expecting the official launch of the new Hockey Wilderness to be Monday, April 3. That means we will not be able to publish anything over the weekend, but we will be back and off to a roaring start next week.

There are just a few things to make note of:

When you visit the new site for the first time, you will need to create a new account (it will just take a minute or two). As this is running on a new system separate from Vox, your account will not carry over. Or, you can just lurk and read all the articles without commenting, but we encourage you to sign up.

Speaking of comments, the commenting system will be a little bit different to the current system you’re using. It might take a little while to get used to, but it will be able to provide the same feeling and be useful during our gamethreads.

All the old Hockey Wilderness stories published before this transfer will now exist on the new website. Nothing will be lost except the fanposts, some images within articles, and old comments.

And just in case you were wondering, it will be the same URL (hockeywilderness.com) so you do not need to change your bookmarks.

This is still going to be a work in progress and we are always going to be tinkering with it to make it the best place to get your Wild fix. So, with that in mind, please be patient with us and let us know if there are any issues that you notice.

As always, we appreciate you sticking with us as we have gone through this process. We are over the moon to be heading to Zone Coverage and so excited to show everyone what we have in store for the future. It is going to be so damn good.