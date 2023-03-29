Wilderness Walk: These games really matter

We know, we know. At times this season we’ve said that some upcoming games were “must-win” and by definition they were not. But hear us out, Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche really could be the do-or-die moment for the Minnesota Wild in their attempt to finish the season on top of the Central.

The Avalanche are just one point behind the Wild in second place, with one game in-hand. Of course, that one game can matter a whole lot, but if the Wild are able to pull two points out tonight and make the point distance worth at least two games, then it at least holds Colorado off for a while. And not even to mention that the Dallas Stars are just one point behind the Wild as well, in third place, having played the same amount of games as Minnesota.

So it’s just a big cluster at the top of this division and with eight games left for the Wild, really, every point they get is needed.

That’s Wild

Wild fans really are not fanatics of the Fanatics deal with the NHL to supply fans with fan gear and jerseys of players that they are fans of that play on the team that they are fanatics for. [10K Rinks]

that play on the team that they are fanatics for. It might just be poor timing, but the Avalanche are surging as the Wild come and visit them. Luckily, Minnesota has been the best team in the entire NHL the last couple weeks. [StarTribune]

Off the trail...