Gamethread: Wild at Avalanche (9:00 p.m.)

It’s a big one.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, boy. The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche are fighting so damn hard at the top of the Central Division and this could put either team far enough ahead and that the remaining games could matter less. It’s a substantial game for the playoff picture.

Wild at Avalanche

When: 9:00 p.m. CT
Where: Ball Arena
TV: TNT, SN360
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Alex Goligoski (that’s right)

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

John Klingberg has returned from a minor injury but Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime are dealing with some day-to-day stuff, so they are out for tonight. In Reaves’s place, is defenseman Alex Goligoski trying stuff out as a forward and Sam Steel is taking over Duhaime’s spot on the third line.

Projected Avalanche lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Alex Newhook — J.T. Compher — Evan Rodrigues
Denis Malgin — Lars Eller — Matt Nieto
Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Sam Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev
Jonas Johansson

