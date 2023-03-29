Gamethread: Wild at Avalanche (9:00 p.m.)

Oh, boy. The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche are fighting so damn hard at the top of the Central Division and this could put either team far enough ahead and that the remaining games could matter less. It’s a substantial game for the playoff picture.

Wild at Avalanche

When: 9:00 p.m. CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: TNT, SN360

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Alex Goligoski (that’s right)

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

John Klingberg has returned from a minor injury but Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime are dealing with some day-to-day stuff, so they are out for tonight. In Reaves’s place, is defenseman Alex Goligoski trying stuff out as a forward and Sam Steel is taking over Duhaime’s spot on the third line.

Projected Avalanche lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — J.T. Compher — Evan Rodrigues

Denis Malgin — Lars Eller — Matt Nieto

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sam Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Jonas Johansson

