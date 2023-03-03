NHL trade deadline day tracker: Will the Wild do anything?

It’s the NHL trade deadline day and we are pumped to do nothing all day but watch as the transactions roll in and wonder why the Minnesota Wild did not make that trade. It’s fun!

We’ll be here until the clock strikes 2:00 p.m. CT to keep you informed with what is going on throughout the day.

In case you need a refresher on what players are still out there that the Wild (realistically) can trade for, we have you covered here.

Let’s not waste any time and get to the dirty business of looking at what trades have been made.

All trades will be in reverse chronological order, with the most recent trades being at the top.

Nick Bonino to the Penguins

We woke up this morning to discover a former Wild center is on his way to the Pittsburgh Penguins, per Elliotte Friedman. He was one of the few remaining experienced centers available, so it looks like GM Ron Hextall and his team wanted to make a further splash after getting another former Minnesota man in Mikael Granlund earlier this week.

Jakub Vrana to the Blues

A Central team is getting in on some action. The St. Louis Blues announce that they have acquired winger Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick. So, essentially nothing. He is under contract through next season and since Detroit is retaining 50 percent of Vrana’s salary, he comes in at a cap hit of $2.625 million.

The Blues are one of the few teams that are willing to take the risk, but getting a potential 30-goal scorer for incredibly cheap is a shrewd move on their part.