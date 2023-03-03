Wild acquire John Klingberg from Ducks

Who predicted that the Wild would be one of the most active teams before the NHL trade deadline? Certainly not us.

After acquiring draft picks for Jordan Greenway from the Buffalo Sabres, and trading a pick for forward Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings, the Wild are reportedly acquiring offensive defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks.

John Klingberg has been traded to Minnesota, the Ducks got it in just under the wire — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 3, 2023

The return is still unknown but according to multiple reports, Klingberg is definitely on his way to Minnesota.

Klingberg, 30, was one of the premier puck-moving blueliners during his time on the Dallas Stars. He signed a one-year deal with the Ducks as a rejuvenation period to eventually move to a contending team. Unfortunately, his season has not gone the way everyone wanted it to and he has scored eight goals and 24 points in 50 games — not bad but not what he has done before in Texas.

This move provides a jolt of offense to the Wild’s blue line and to the whole team, something that is sorely lacking.

UPDATE:

According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith the Wild are sending a 2025 fourth-round pick, defenseman Andrej Sustr, and the signing rights to center Nikita Nesterenko to the Ducks.

John Klingberg return: #mnwild sending 4th in 2025, Andrej Sustr and rights to Nesterenko. Ducks retaining half the salary of Klingberg. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 3, 2023

It was also added that there were some reports that Nesterneko was not planning on signing with the Wild this summer, and could have been heading for unrestricted free agency anyways.

With Sustr being in the AHL, this move is essentially the mid-round pick for getting a skilled player like Klingberg in return.

Now, all the messy deal of having so many players still on the roster. We’ll keep you updated on that front.