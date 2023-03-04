Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flames (9:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are making their way through Western Canada and are facing the Calgary Flames tonight with John Klingberg making his Wild debut. It doesn’t help that this is a very important game in the standings, either.
Wild at Flames
When: 9:00 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: BSNX, BSWI, SN, HNIC
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno?
Mason Shaw — Sam Steel — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — John Klingberg
Calen Addison — Matt Dumba
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Oskar Sundqvist won’t be making his debut tonight because of some flight issues from Detroit, but Marcus Foligno might be returning from a minor injury!
Projected Flames lineup
Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Jakob Pelletier — Nazem Kadri — Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Walker Duehr
Rasmus Andersson — MacKenzie Weegar
Chris Tanev — Noah Hanifin
Nikita Zadorov — Dennis Gilbert
Jakob Markstrom
Daniel Vladar
