Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flames (9:00 p.m.)

Wild in Cowtown tonight with some new guys.

By Thomas P. Williams
Calgary Flames v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Our Minnesota Wild are making their way through Western Canada and are facing the Calgary Flames tonight with John Klingberg making his Wild debut. It doesn’t help that this is a very important game in the standings, either.

Wild at Flames

When: 9:00 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: BSNX, BSWI, SN, HNIC
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno?
Mason Shaw — Sam Steel — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — John Klingberg
Calen Addison — Matt Dumba

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Oskar Sundqvist won’t be making his debut tonight because of some flight issues from Detroit, but Marcus Foligno might be returning from a minor injury!

Projected Flames lineup

Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Jakob Pelletier — Nazem Kadri — Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Walker Duehr

Rasmus Andersson — MacKenzie Weegar
Chris Tanev — Noah Hanifin
Nikita Zadorov — Dennis Gilbert

Jakob Markstrom
Daniel Vladar

