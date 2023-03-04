Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flames (9:00 p.m.)

Our Minnesota Wild are making their way through Western Canada and are facing the Calgary Flames tonight with John Klingberg making his Wild debut. It doesn’t help that this is a very important game in the standings, either.

Wild at Flames

When: 9:00 p.m. CT

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

TV: BSNX, BSWI, SN, HNIC

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno?

Mason Shaw — Sam Steel — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — John Klingberg

Calen Addison — Matt Dumba

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Oskar Sundqvist won’t be making his debut tonight because of some flight issues from Detroit, but Marcus Foligno might be returning from a minor injury!

Projected Flames lineup

Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Jakob Pelletier — Nazem Kadri — Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Walker Duehr

Rasmus Andersson — MacKenzie Weegar

Chris Tanev — Noah Hanifin

Nikita Zadorov — Dennis Gilbert

Jakob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

Join us in the comments below!