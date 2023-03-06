Wilderness Walk: Rolling Wild

Just think back to what you thought about this Minnesota Wild team less than a month ago, when they suffered their eighth loss in their last 11 games back on Feb. 15, when they lost a tight game to the Colorado Avalanche. Do it right now — you thought they were done for, right? Despite clutching on to a Wild Card spot, the Wild seemed doomed to finish just outside of the postseason.

Well, they have now earned at least one point in every single game since then by earning a 8-0-1 record in their last nine, and are now battling with the Top Dogs in this division to be crowned the winner and have all the momentum behind them on both sides of the ice to do exactly that.

The #mnwild has allowed 17 goals against since Feb. 11, the fewest in the NHL. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 5, 2023

And when you are doing exactly what the history-chasing Boston Bruins are doing, you’re doing pretty well at this “winning hockey games” thing.

The #mnwild improves to 9-1-2 since Feb. 11 and ranks T-1st in the NHL (BOS) with 20 points in that span. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 5, 2023

Not even to go without saying that this team is finally seeing some goals and at the same time that they added skill to this roster at the trade deadline. The stars are aligning to have an exciting rest of the season that could end with a banner raised at The X.

That’s Wild

