Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flames (7:00 p.m.)

Our beloved Minnesota Wild are hosting the Calgary Flames in what could be a very important game in the standings.
Wild vs. Flames
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, SNW
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spugeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Flames lineup
Jakob Pelletier — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Nick Ritchie — Nazem Kadri — Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Dillon Dube — Trevor Lewis
MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Troy Stecher
Jacob Markstrom
Daniel Vladar
Join us in the comments down below!
Loading comments...