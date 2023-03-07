 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flames (7:00 p.m.)

Let’s do it again.

By Thomas P. Williams
Calgary Flames v Minnesota Wild

Our beloved Minnesota Wild are hosting the Calgary Flames in what could be a very important game in the standings.

Wild vs. Flames

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, SNW
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spugeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Flames lineup

Jakob Pelletier — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Nick Ritchie — Nazem Kadri — Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Dillon Dube — Trevor Lewis

MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Troy Stecher

Jacob Markstrom
Daniel Vladar

