Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flames (7:00 p.m.)

Our beloved Minnesota Wild are hosting the Calgary Flames in what could be a very important game in the standings.

Wild vs. Flames

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, SNW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spugeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Flames lineup

Jakob Pelletier — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Nick Ritchie — Nazem Kadri — Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic — Dillon Dube — Trevor Lewis

MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov — Troy Stecher

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

