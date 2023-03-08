Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Jets (6:30 p.m.)

Oh boy. The Minnesota Wild have a very important game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Separated by just four points in the standings and equal in games played, this can either put the Jets back in the top-3 picture for the Central, or put the Wild at the top of the entire division.
Wild at Jets
When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: MTS Centre
TV: BSN, BSWI, SN
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — John Klingberg
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Jets lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Nino Niederreiter
Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Blake Wheeler
Vladislav Namestnikov — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Saku Maenalanen — Kevin Stenlund — Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Brendan Dillon — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
David Rittich
Winnipeg addressed a whole lot of depth issues around the NHL trade deadline by getting our friend Niederreiter and another forward in Namestnikov, so they might be a better team right now than their current record.
