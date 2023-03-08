Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Jets (6:30 p.m.)

Oh boy. The Minnesota Wild have a very important game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Separated by just four points in the standings and equal in games played, this can either put the Jets back in the top-3 picture for the Central, or put the Wild at the top of the entire division.

Wild at Jets

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: MTS Centre

TV: BSN, BSWI, SN

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — John Klingberg

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Jets lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Nino Niederreiter

Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Blake Wheeler

Vladislav Namestnikov — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Saku Maenalanen — Kevin Stenlund — Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Brendan Dillon — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

David Rittich

Winnipeg addressed a whole lot of depth issues around the NHL trade deadline by getting our friend Niederreiter and another forward in Namestnikov, so they might be a better team right now than their current record.

